Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

AMAT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,586,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

