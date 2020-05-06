Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. 2,455,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,721. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

