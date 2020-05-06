Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 6,838 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.6% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

