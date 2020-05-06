OVCODE (OVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One OVCODE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. OVCODE has a total market cap of $362,393.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,051,706 tokens. The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode.

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

