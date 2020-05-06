Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $506.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

