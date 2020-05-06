PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

PCAR opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.