Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Good Life Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

BATS:PTLC remained flat at $$26.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 399,536 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.