PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PANDY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 10,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. PANDORA A /S/S has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

