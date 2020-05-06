ParallelCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $80,571.80 and $25.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00497546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.