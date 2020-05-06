PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,700.47 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,700.47 or 0.18291475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $317,444.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.19 or 0.03648565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00057602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010833 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.