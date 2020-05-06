Peel Hunt Cuts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 120

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138.83 ($1.83).

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 122.90 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,259,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

