Peel Hunt Trims U and I Group (LON:UAI) Target Price to GBX 110

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its target price cut by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UAI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 19,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The firm has a market cap of $124.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.13.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.