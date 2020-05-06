Pendal Group Ltd Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after buying an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

PLD traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. 2,277,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,967. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

