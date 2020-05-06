Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 89,942 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences comprises about 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.66% of PRA Health Sciences worth $87,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

PRAH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The stock had a trading volume of 197,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,707. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

