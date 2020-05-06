Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,932 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

CL traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

