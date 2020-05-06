Pi Financial Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$8.60 Price Target

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a C$8.60 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$104,556.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at C$782,939.25. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$108,355.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$227,417.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

