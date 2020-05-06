PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of PTY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 19,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

