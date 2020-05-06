Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

PML stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 10,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,478. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

