Pimco Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 9,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

