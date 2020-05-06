Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PMF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.85.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

