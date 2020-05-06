PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

