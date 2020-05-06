Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 34,410 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1,750.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,411,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $6,181,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

