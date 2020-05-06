Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

