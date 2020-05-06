PolySwarm Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.41 million and $9,661.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.