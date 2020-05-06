Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up 3.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after buying an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $121.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $742.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,654. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.65 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $777.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

