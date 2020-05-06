Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5,878.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,740 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 335,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of TSN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. 5,459,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.