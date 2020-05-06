Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,130 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,510,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock worth $31,676,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

