Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. 933,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,842. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

