Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2,074.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,245 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,739 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after buying an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 36,903,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

