Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,184. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

