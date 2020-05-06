Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

JKE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,258. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.04.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.