Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,965 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

