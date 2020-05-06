Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,918. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.