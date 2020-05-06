Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,791 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 749,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,378. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.