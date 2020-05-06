Privatix Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,658.37 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $89,658.37 and approximately $3,797.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.22 or 0.02211558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178981 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

