Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 3.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.24% of Progressive worth $103,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 1,900,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

