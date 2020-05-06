PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.22)-(0.20) EPS.

NYSE PRO traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 728,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PROS has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.