Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0223

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $934,103.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.08 or 0.03680167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00057466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

