Prudential PLC Buys 4,107,505 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $58,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,335,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.