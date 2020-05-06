Prudential PLC Has $192.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.14% of Chevron worth $192,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,788,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,603. The firm has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

