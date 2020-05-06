Prudential PLC Sells 190,609 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,609 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Henry Schein worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 131,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,752. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

