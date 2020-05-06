QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96,769.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $96,769.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.02215145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00178642 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

