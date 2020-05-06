Qredit (XQR) Market Cap Reaches $289,705.48

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $289,705.48 and $649.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last week, Qredit has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Qredit's launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

