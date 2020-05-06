Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.95% of Quanterix worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

QTRX stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $777.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $86,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,254. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

