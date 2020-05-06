Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €420.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €420.00 ($488.37) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €512.50 ($595.93).

Shares of Rational stock traded down €4.20 ($4.88) on Wednesday, reaching €423.60 ($492.56). 13,878 shares of the company traded hands. Rational has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of €467.22 and a 200 day moving average of €626.50.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

