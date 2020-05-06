Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €430.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €430.00 ($500.00) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €512.50 ($595.93).

Shares of FRA:RAA traded down €4.20 ($4.88) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €423.60 ($492.56). The stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €467.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €626.50.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

