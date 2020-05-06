Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $466.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $19.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.50. 1,637,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $18,789,935. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

