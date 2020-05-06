Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $630.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $575.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

REGN traded down $19.87 on Wednesday, hitting $554.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,151. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

