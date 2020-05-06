Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

