Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.